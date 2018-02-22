Kenya: 'K'ogalo' Happy to Have Vegetarianos for Dinner

Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia will be looking to finish the job Wednesday evening against Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea in the return match of the Caf Champions League.

K'Ogalo will be among 60 other African clubs who entered the race for this year's silverware which will be the 54th in history.

K'Ogalo's team of 19 players arrived safely in the hot, coastal town of Malabo on Monday afternoon, and will face their hosts at the 15,000-seater Estadio De Malabo starting 7pm Kenyan time.

Weather forecasters predict sunny conditions in Malabo, with highs of 31 degrees Celsius and lows of 24, with a promise of thunderstorms late in the night.

Gor won the first leg clash played two weeks ago in Machakos 2-0.

That result, made possible by goals from Kevin Omondi and Ephrem Guikan, enhanced their chances of proceeding to the tournament's next stage of preliminaries where they will face either ASAC Concorde of Comoros or Espérance of Tunisia.