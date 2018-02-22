Rwanda: Airtel Rwanda Appoints Amoateng New MD

Philip Amoateng has been appointed the new managing director of Airtel Rwanda, the firm said in a statement.

Amoateng was the chief executive officer of Tigo from 2016 until it was bought by Bharti Airtel in December 2017. Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) approved the merger and formal the acquisition of Tigo by Airtel on January 30.

Amoateng has held various operational, financial and strategy positions while working for Millicom over the past 16 years. The move to combine the two entities will see improvements in coverage and a wider network of customer touch points, the statement added. Amoateng is a member of the Association of Chartered Accountants and a graduate of the University of Leicester with an MBA.