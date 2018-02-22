Rwanda: PSF Postpones National Level Elections

Elections for the national executive committee of the Private Sector Federation (PSF), which were expected to be held yesterday, have been postponed to Friday February 23. According to the PSF chairperson of the organising committee, Felix Mutagoma, the poll was postponed on request of the electorate. Mutagoma said most voters come from the provinces and requested for the rescheduling of the voting from mid-week to Friday "as they need about two days to participate in the exercise. So, we postponed the polls to avoid disruptions during the week," he explained.

The national executive committee is voted for by PSF district chairmen, executive committees from the provinces and City of Kigali, as well as chairpersons of associations, executive members of the different chambers and Golden Circle.

So far, four candidates have submitted applications to contest for the chairmanship while two others have applied for the vice-chairperson seat. PSF started electing new office bearers from cell level on February 8, provincial committees on February 16, while the national polls had earlier been scheduled for February 21.

"Being the beginning of the weekend, Friday is good day for all members, and the move to change elections days will foster transparency in the process and ensure smooth elections," said Mutagoma.

Members will be looking to elect the PSF chairman and two deputies at the national polls.