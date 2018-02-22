22 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Is a Liar - Abia Governor

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Nnamdi Kanu
By Ebuka Onyeji

Days after the wife of the leader of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, told the BBC in an interview that her husband's disappearance will determine the outcome of the upcoming general elections in the country, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpezie, also went on the same platform to bare his mind about the IPOB leader.

"Whenever you talk with Nnamdi Kanu, he always speaks from both sides of his mouth, he is not a straightforward person", Mr. Ikpeazu told BBC Igbo service.

The three-minute interview was posted on YouTube, a social media platform Wednesday.

"He never consulted me before taking any action", the governor added.

"It's true that Igbos are being marginalised but how can we get to the promise land? Who will lead the Igbos to the promise land? Do we have enough guns if war should break out?"

The governor also said that of all the tribes in Nigeria, the Igbos, more than any other, want Nigeria to stay united.

Mr. Kanu is wanted by the Nigerian government for alleged treason. He has not been seen in public since September 2017 when the army raided his residence in Abia state.

The army denies knowing his whereabouts.

The governors of the five South-eastern states had announced the proscription of all IPOB activities. The government also declared the separatist group a terrorist organisation.

Defending their actions, the governors said IPOB lost its original ideal by causing unnecessary tension and killings in the South-east which according them has affected investment drive in the region.

Nigeria

Amnesty Group Accuses Security Forces of Widespread Abuses

In 2017, Nigerian security forces carried out widespread human rights abuses such as extra-judicial killings, arbitrary… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.