21 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Risk Missing Region Five Golf Tourney Over Funds

By Larry Ngala

Kenya's senior national golf team may miss this year's Africa Region Five golf championship at Chapman Golf Club in Harare Zimbabwe from April 10 to 15.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Richard Wanjalla said on Monday that the union was not in a position to send a team to the championship due to lack of funds.

"Though we received the invitation a bit late from the organizers of the event, we would be most delighted to send a team of four players and two officials if we are able to get the funds for air tickets and players allowances," said Wanjalla.

Ha said Kenya will host the international test match (Victoria Cup) between the country and Uganda as well as the Region Four championship, formerly East Africa Challenge Cup this year.

"With those two events and other domestic functions, I don't see us sending a team to Zimbabwe unless the government comes out to support the union," said Wanjalla.

It will be the first time since 1989 that Kenya, which, in addition to hosting the championship several times, won the 2010 edition in Gaborone, Botswana, fails to participate in the championship.

The KGU vice chairman Lucas Maranga, who is also the tournament director in the union, said KGU was yet to receive Sh900,000 promised by the government last year when the union used its own resources to sent a team to the All Africa Team Golf Championship in Victoria Falls Zimbabwe.

"I highly doubt if we will be able to get any money to pay for the trip. It will be very sad if we are not able to participate in the championship," added Maranga.

Meanwhile, five Ugandan top amateurs including their national champion Ronald Rugumayo, who will be featuring in this year's Barclays Kenya Open, arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday ready for the this weekend's Muthaiga Open at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Rugumayo, from Toro Golf Club and a member of Uganda's national team, was offered a slot in the Kenya Open by the KGU.

Others are Becca Mwanja and Collins Ajidra from Uganda Golf Club Kampala, and Edrine Okong and Joel Basalame from Mehta Golf Club Lugazi.

They will be battling it out with Kenya's top amateurs in the third leg of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

