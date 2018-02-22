Kenya: Coast Sub-Counties Given Deadline to Hold School Games

Coast Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman Juma Bora has directed sub-counties in the region to ensure their Term One Games are held latest this weekend or risk being locked out of this year's competitions altogether.

Bora added that the county and regional games dates set earlier will not be adjusted to accommodate the districts which will have not done their championships in time.

Bora, who is also the Msambweni secondary school principal, said it was unfortunate that some districts cancelled their championships last week for luck of funds and advised them to find for ways of raising the money as their await the funding from the Ministry of Education.

"We do not have time and cannot therefore continue waiting for money from the Ministry. Let schools chip in as we await for funding from the Ministry," Bora who took over from Rodgers Siasa Mwafungo during this year's CSSSA elections, said.

According to him, the ministry pledged to sponsor the schools' sports activities beginning this year but it was dangerous to continue waiting since the timelines might clash making it impossible to hold activities.

"I know finally the funds will come but they should find us already continuing with the activities to avoid some over-flow," he said.

Matuga District Sub-County Schools Term One Games start on Thursday at Shimba Hills Secondary.

According to the Matuga District Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman Robert Aran Maina, arrangements are complete for the two-day event which has attracted seven boys' basketball teams and five girls' basketball teams.

Other games being featured include rugby 15's, athletics, hockey and handball while swimming will be competed at the county level according to Aran.

Elsewhere, Mombasa County will not hold their term one sub-county championships.