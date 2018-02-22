Nigeria: Chamber of Commerce Begins Trade Mission to South Africa

Chairman of the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC), Mr. Foluso Phillips, is leading a trade mission of Nigerian firms to South Africa for the first NSACC trade mission since the inauguration of the new President of South Africa, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa.

The mission will take place from March 11-17, 2018 and will bring together leaders in business to focus on creating opportunities for Nigerian businesses, as well as strengthening Nigeria's economic and trade relationships with South Africa.

The relationships that are born out of these meetings will foster incredible partnership for Nigeria and South Africa economically and culturally for years to come.

The mission begins with a stop in Johannesburg on Monday, March 12, 2018 where there will be excursion and media coverage for delegates by South African Tourism. This will be followed by a business seminar by the Gauteng Growth Development Agency in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

The visit will continue with a seminar on "Nigeria Economic Outlook 2018" by South Africa-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce in Johannesburg, and a business seminar by Western Cape Investment and Trade Promotion Agency (WESGRO) in Cape Town on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

These sessions will unite business executives to illustrate an unprecedented strength of economic growth, and showcase the business and job opportunities available to both interdependent economies.

The breaks in-between these sessions will serve as an opportunity for more personal one-to-one interaction between those at the event. These smaller scale discussions will enable a more critical and mutual understanding of culture and economy, which would not be possible in presentation settings.

These steps will not only help to build bridges between companies but initiate the strategic partnerships that can mutually benefit the growth of the parties involved.

On Friday, March 16, 2018, there will be another excursion and media coverage for delegates in Cape Town by South African Tourism.

The South African High Commission and Consulate are both ready to provide visas to delegates.