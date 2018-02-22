Zimbabwe: People With Albinism Get One Tonne Lotion

An international charity organisation, Promotion of Health Opportunity Equality Benevolence and Empowerment for Black and Ethnic Minority (Phoebe), in partnership with the Zimbabwe Albino Association (ZIMAS) have donated sunscreen lotion to people with albinism.

Speaking after the handover ceremony in Harare on Tuesday, Phoebe chief executive officer Mrs Mollin Delve said the donation was done annually to assist people with albinism.

"We have donated about one tonne of sunscreen lotion to the Zimbabwe Albino Association," she said. "We have worked with them for many years and every year, we always commit to bring a container from the UK, which consists of sunscreens; every year we give to ZIMAS."

In an interview, ZIMAS director Mrs Mercy Maunganidze said the donation would be helpful to beneficiaries.

"We would like to thank Phoebe for their donation because this donation will go a long way in helping people with albinism in terms of their skin," she said.

Mrs Maunganidze said well-wishers were welcome to donate more lotions to the association. She said Phoebe had also provided sewing machines to women whose children had albinism. Mrs Patience Nyarukokora, one of the parents, whose child has albinism, thanked Phoebe for its gesture.

ZIMAS is a national organisation that was formed on November 3, 1996 to eliminate traditional-based stigma, especially from communities.