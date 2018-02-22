22 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: People With Albinism Get One Tonne Lotion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Audrey Rundofa

An international charity organisation, Promotion of Health Opportunity Equality Benevolence and Empowerment for Black and Ethnic Minority (Phoebe), in partnership with the Zimbabwe Albino Association (ZIMAS) have donated sunscreen lotion to people with albinism.

Speaking after the handover ceremony in Harare on Tuesday, Phoebe chief executive officer Mrs Mollin Delve said the donation was done annually to assist people with albinism.

"We have donated about one tonne of sunscreen lotion to the Zimbabwe Albino Association," she said. "We have worked with them for many years and every year, we always commit to bring a container from the UK, which consists of sunscreens; every year we give to ZIMAS."

In an interview, ZIMAS director Mrs Mercy Maunganidze said the donation would be helpful to beneficiaries.

"We would like to thank Phoebe for their donation because this donation will go a long way in helping people with albinism in terms of their skin," she said.

Mrs Maunganidze said well-wishers were welcome to donate more lotions to the association. She said Phoebe had also provided sewing machines to women whose children had albinism. Mrs Patience Nyarukokora, one of the parents, whose child has albinism, thanked Phoebe for its gesture.

ZIMAS is a national organisation that was formed on November 3, 1996 to eliminate traditional-based stigma, especially from communities.

Zimbabwe

Harare Partners Oxfam to Refurbish Matapi Flats

City Of Harare has moved in to address health hazards affecting residence at Matapi Flats in Mbare after partnering… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.