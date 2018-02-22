Kenya: Star Players' Return Has Kenya 7s Coach Purring

Kenya Sevens coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu is delighted on the return of key players to form, saying it's key to his quest at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and the remaining legs in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Simiyu has welcomed back Mwamba backs Collins Injera and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo who were included in the Kenya team for the Las Vegas and Vancouver legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Simiyu said he hoped injured Kenya Sevens skipper Oscar Ayodi and exam-tied Frank Wanyama, who were not named in the team, would be available for selection for the Hong Kong Sevens and Commonwealth Games.

Long-range try specialist Dennis Ombachi is still out injured until April.

"Having top players back is advantageous and will help us achieve that much needed consistency for the better part of the season," said Simiyu.

SET TO JET OUT

Shujaa, who jet out of the country on Saturday for the USA, have been grouped in Pool “A” with Fiji, France and Russia for the Las Vegas Sevens due March 2 to 4.

They will then cross over to Canada for the Vancouver Sevens on March 10 to 11. The two events count for the fifth and sixth legs of the series.

Injera, who is placed second on the World Series all time try scorers list with 246 strikes, sustained a hamstring injury during the opening leg of Dubai Sevens in December and has missed Cape Town, Sydney and Hamilton action.

It will be Odhiambo’s first appearance this season after recovering from shoulder injury.

The duo replace Kabras Sugar’s Brian Tanga and Augustine Lugonzo of Homeboyz, who saw action in Sydney and Hamilton. Tanga has an injury while Lugonzo has work commitments.

Simiyu noted that Injera brings in a wealth of experience in the team and an added advantage in terms of motivation. “Odhiambo is a powerful runner and we have managed to work with him during the pre-season. We’re quite interested to see how he will play…this being his first outing this season,” said Simiyu.

Simiyu said he was glad Ayodi, Frank Wanyama and Ombachi were back in training. “We should have Ayodi and Wanyama up for selection for Hong Kong Sevens and Commonwealth Games while Ombachi is out until end of April hence will miss the two events,” said Simiyu.

Hong Kong is due on April 6 to 8 will be the seventh leg of the World Series while the Commonwealth Games run from April 4 to 15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Simiyu said it’s now up for the players to dig in and improve on the set standard from the previous legs in Australia and New Zealand. “Our key focus is to start well on day one of every leg and pay attention to small details,” said Simiyu. “I expect better performance from the players.”

Kenya continued to rise in 2017/2018 World Seven Series when they collected 22 points from Australia and New Zealand Sevens, which saw them scale one place to eighth with a total of 35 points.

The team finished sixth after losing to Samoa 19-15 in the final for the fifth place in New Zealand.

It was so far the best performance this season for Kenya, who had embraced a see-saw run, finishing seventh in Dubai, 13th in South Africa and seventh again in Australia.

FULL SQUAD

Oscar Ouma (Nakuru, Captain), Samuel Oliech (Impala Saracens, Vice-Captain), Andrew Amonde (KCB), Willy Ambaka (Quins), Eden Agero (Quins), Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Erick Ombasa (Menengai Oilers), Arthur Owira (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Stanbic Mwamba), Collins Injera (Mwamba), Samuel Ng’ethe (Menengai Oilers)

Management: Innocent Simiyu (Head Coach), Will Webster (Assistant Coach), Geoffrey Kimani (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Lamech Bogonko (Team Physio), Erick Ogweno (Team Manager)