Angola: MP Urges Impartial and Pluralist Journalism

Luanda — The MP of the ruling MPLA party, Luísa Damião, urged the media outlets to be committed to a responsible, impartial and pluralist journalism, one that is capable of showing the reality of the country in its diversity.

Speaking on the "Evolution and Challenges of the Angolan Media", as part of the MPs' institutional integration seminar on the IV legislature, Luísa Damião said it is necessary to encourage media outlets to take up new working paradigms and a pro- active performance.

According to the MP, media outlets should play a positive role in the citizens' education for tolerance and defence of the public assets, as well as the strengthening of democracy, so that the progress of the media can be a reflection of social and economic development.