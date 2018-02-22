Namibia: New Era Board Ignores Ministers

The board of state-owned New Era Publications Corporation has ignored a proposal by two ministers to delay advertising for a new chief executive officer for the media house.

The current CEO of NEPC, which publishes the daily New Era and the Oshiwambo weekly Kundana newspapers, is Audrin Mathe.

Mathe was appointed as NEPC boss in 2013, and his contract ends in April this year. There is, however a stand-off among board members over whether to renew Mathe's contract or not.

The NEPC board, headed by Esau Mbako, who is the executive assistant to the finance minister, placed an advert in its newspapers on Tuesday, calling for applications for the CEO's position. The deadline is 2 March 2018. The advert has been placed despite two ministers calling for the move to be delayed until after discussions on the matter this week.

Information minister Stanley Simataa told The Namibian on Saturday that he had suggested, through Mbako, that the board delays the advert until after a meeting with public enterprises minister Leon Jooste this week.

Simataa said he was aware of a board decision taken in November last year and confirmed last week to advertise the CEO's position.

The minister said he advised the board to shelve advertising until after he had consulted other government officials, including Jooste. Simataa said he wanted time to understand the issues surrounding the CEO's position.

"All that I am saying is, please hold on, give that latitude that should be given to anybody to engage with the facts so that I can benefit from the facts as a new person who was not aware of the issue," he noted.

Simataa said he was not dictating to the NEPC board, but hoped that any decision would be objectively made.

"I don't know what is so criminal about that," the minister stated.

Mbako did not respond to questions sent to him on Saturday.

People familiar with the parastatal's leadership discussions told The Namibian this week that Jooste and Simataa had agreed to meet the board. Jooste told The Namibian that a meeting scheduled with Mbako was cancelled, and then rescheduled.

He, however, said that under similar circumstances, the public enterprises ministry recommends that the chief executive officer be evaluated, and that a board decision should be based on that.

"If a CEO has served only one term and performed well, extension should be considered in most cases. If a CEO has served more than one term, we would generally propose that the position be advertised," he explained.

Jooste said public enterprises drafted CEO recruitment guidelines, which will be published soon, to guide such processes.

Sources said some board members want Mathe out without evaluating his progress over the past five years.

Mathe told The Namibian this week that he had not been informed about the decision to advertise his position.

"I wish to advise that you contact the chairperson of the board to respond to your questions regarding the contract of the CEO," he responded.

People familiar with the New Era saga said some board members want Mathe out because of a contract to print the New Era newspaper, and that there was political interference. The printing tender is worth N$17 million for 12 months.

Before joining New Era in 2013, Mathe headed the news and programming department of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC). He also previously worked as spokesperson for the Roads Authority (RA).

- Additional reporting by Shinovene Immanuel