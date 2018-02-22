The prosecutor general has successfully defended one of the lawsuits in which she is being sued for millions of Namibia dollars on allegations that she maliciously prosecuted 79 accused men who ended up being acquitted in the main Caprivi high treason trial.

After suffering four defeats in High Court cases over the past year in which acquitted former high treason accused wanted the prosecutor general to be held liable for malicious prosecution, the PG was on the winning side in the Windhoek High Court on Tuesday.

In the four previous cases in which it was ruled that PG Martha Imalwa maliciously prosecuted former accused in the main Caprivi high treason trial, that finding was based on arguments that the prosecution of the accused should not have continued after witnesses failed to implicate the accused as expected. Imalwa has appealed to the Supreme Court against those judgements.

In the latest judgement, acting judge Collins Parker ruled that the evidence presented to prove former treason accused Moven Kawana Chombo's claim of having been maliciously prosecuted fell short. The judge found that Chombo had not proved that the PG did not have reasonable and probable cause to initiate a prosecution against him, and also did not prove that the PG was motivated by malice when the case against him was not stopped after all of the state witnesses had testified.

Acting judge Parker's ruling was delivered after lawyer Sisa Namandje, representing the PG, the government and the minister of safety and security, asked the judge to free the three defendants from having to present evidence in their defence following the end of the hearing of evidence in support of Chombo's claim.

Chombo sued the state for about N$14,7 million, claiming he had been wrongfully and maliciously prosecuted and had been deprived of his freedom for more than 12 years before being acquitted and freed from prison. He also claimed that the length of the marathon trial violated his constitutional right to be tried within a reasonable period of time.

Chombo was arrested in the former Caprivi region on 17 September 1999. Accused of involvement in a conspiracy to overthrow the Namibian state in the Zambezi region and to secede the region from Namibia, Chombo was prosecuted in the main Caprivi high treason trial until, on 11 February 2013, he became one of the 44 accused pronounced not guilty following the end of the state's case. Another 35 accused were found not guilty in September 2015, while 30 accused were convicted.

In his judgement, acting judge Parker also considered the four judgements in which acting judge Philanda Christiaan and judge Hannelie Prinsloo found the PG liable for having continued to prosecute former accused despite the lack of incriminating testimony.

He could not agree with key parts of those judgements, acting judge Parker indicated.

Once an accused person has been lawfully brought to court, that court could order the person's continued detention, and the government, PG and the minister responsible for the police could not be held responsible for the exercise of the court's judicial discretion, he reasoned.

He also said errors made by prosecutors during a trial - even if those errors amounted to negligence or gross negligence - could not prove that there had not been reasonable grounds to prosecute an accused person. In the cases dealt with by judges Prinsloo and Christiaan there was also no evidence that the continuation of the prosecution against the accused had been malicious, acting judge Parker said.

Chombo was represented by Profysen Muluti during the hearing of his claim for damages.