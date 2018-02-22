Angola and Venezuela Increase Relations

Luanda — The Republics of Angola and Venezuela have expressed their intention to intensify cooperation relations in the oil, diamond, education and air transport sectors.

The fact was revealed on Wednesday in Luanda by the Minister of People's Power and Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Jorge Alberto, following an audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Speaking to the press, the Venezuelan official said that he evaluated the political situation in Venezuela and international relations with the Angolan Head of State, in the context of increased cooperation.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is a country located in the North of South America, with a total area of 916,445 kilometers. It has a mixed economy based on the oil-dominated market that accounts for about a third of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Since 2005, Venezuela has maintained full diplomatic relations with the African continent, where Angola is considered as one of the most important partners.

Relations between the two countries were fueled by the visit of then-President Hugo Chavez to Angola in August 2006.