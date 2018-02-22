22 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Arrest Teenager - Stabbed to Death Girlfriend's Father for Affair Disapproval

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mary Makhiringa

Malawi Police in Balaka are keeping in custody an 18 -year - old boy identified as Tinkhani Nyundo for allegedly stabbing to death his prospective father in-law Dennis Moses.

Balaka Police Public Relations Officer, Edith Kachotsa said the suspect has been in a love relationship with the daughter to Dennis Moses despite the father's disapproval of the courtship.

Said Kachotsa: "All along, the parent has been trying to see the relationship dissolved but to no avail till February 14, 2018 when the tragedy happened."

"The girl left home to meet her boyfriend and the father became suspicious and started following her. He met them within the village and a fierce fight broke out between the father and the suspect," she added.

Kachotsa said in the ensuing fight, it is alleged that Moses (now deceased) produced a knife and stabbed the suspect on the left arm which propelled the suspect to garner more strength and overpowered the old man.

"In fact, he grabbed the same knife used by the deceased and stabbed him in the chest and forehead," Kachotsa said.

The police publicist added that Moses fell unconscious immediately he was stubbed and was taken to Balaka District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility.

Kachotsa said postmortem conducted at the district hospital revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood.

Moses, 54, hailed from Waleya Village while the suspect Nyundo hails from Kampeni Village both in Traditional Authority Nsamala in the district.

The suspect will soon appear before court to answer a charge of murder.

Malawi

Journalists Challenged to Clear Myths On Cholera

The Blantyre District Health Office has urged journalists to sensitize people and clear myths surrounding cholera. Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.