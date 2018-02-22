21 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Historian Defends Conservation of National Languages

Cuito — The Angolan historian, Altino Menezes, defended on Tuesday in Cuito city, central Bíe province, the need for the valorization of the native languages in order to strengthen the national identity and culture affirmation.

Speaking to Angop on the celebration of the International Mother Language Day marked on February 21, the historian defended the inclusion of the native languages in the school syllables, although some high schools have already included the teaching of Umbundu (spoken in the central-south regions of the country).

The date, formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, is celebrated since February 2000 with the aim of promoting linguistic and cultural diversity and plurilingualism.

