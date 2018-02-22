22 February 2018

Malawi: As Vita Had A'12th Vocal Player' Against Wanderers

By Phillip Pasula

In coincidental and ironic circumstances, Democratic Republic of Congo's AS Vita, had 1000 supporters of Congolese origin but based in Malawi who were more vocal and vibrant than thousands of Malawians who were behind Be Forward Wanderers in the return leg of CAF Club Championship tourney at Bingu National Stadium on Wednesday

MBC's veteran football commentator, Patrick Simango, was quick to observe that the Congolese supporters were outplaying Malawians supporters when he asked Foster Maulidi on the touch line to comment on the matter.

Yes, the Congolese side was in a foreign land but enjoying more support than the home team which had thousands and thousands of supporters. This gave them morale to enjoy their game as if they are back in Kinshasa. They won the game by two goals to one in the end.

These are people who came into this country as refugees and are based at Dzaleka in Dowa. They organized themselves and got themselves ferried to Bingu National Stadium just for one purpose; to support a team from home.

Malawians football fans can learn something from these Congolese. They should learn to be vocal as they rally behind their clubs including the national team even if it is trailing either on aggregate from the result of a first leg tie or even in a fresh game.

Wanderers' captain, Joseph Shakira Kamwendo, conceded the fact that Vita was far much better than Wanderers in the competition, adding that his side was not good enough. Wanderers' coach of the day, Bob Mpinganjira, said lessons learnt in the competition will help his side to do better in the domestic league.

Talking about Masters Security's goalless draw against the Angolan side on Tuesday, one would say they too, will be stronger in the domestic league this forthcoming season as compared to last season.

After fighting relegation last season as debutants, they wore a brave face to go ahead and compete at continental level. They are out but one would still say "Bravo Masters Security!"

