Barely a week after elections for the executive committee at Red Lions in Zomba, Mzuzu based military super league outfit, Moyale Barracks, had its own elections on Wednesday morning at the Officers' Mess of the Third Battalion of the Malawi Defence Force.

Major Newa is now the club's Chairperson and will be deputized by Mr Mwenela.

Captain Isaac Banda is the General Secretary, with Sergeant Rabson Nsabwe as his vice while Corporal Cosmass Mitengo has been entrusted to be the club's Treasurer.

Major Ngalonde has assumed the role of Marketing Officer and will be assisted by Owen Banda.

Executive members are Warrant Officer Class One Simwaka, Mrs Chibade and Mrs Chilemba.

Lieutenant Aubrey Kachewe will be the Team Manager with Sergeant Ulemu Banda as his assistant.

Sergeant Lameck Thindwa and Lance Corporal Ernest Zimba are administrators, they say, and Lieutenant Nkhupule is the Chief Supporter.

Sticking to their ideology that the club is not for only soldiers and their families but all the people in the northern region, the committee has taken on board civilians to cement the soldiers' co-existence with the people they serve.

Meanwhile, football fans in Mzuzu have wished the club all the best in the forthcoming TNM Super League season.