21 February 2018

Kubatana.net (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Violence At Dr. Tsvangirai's Funeral Condemned

Photo: New Zimbabwe
From left, Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri at Morgan Tsvangirai funeral.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) condemns the violence, harassment and hate language against MDC-T Deputy President Dr. Thokozani Khupe and Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora that occurred at the burial of former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Such behaviour by the rowdy youths at the burial in Buhera of the democratic icon, human rights champion and founder of the democracy movement, Tsvangirai, is at odds with his towering legacy.

ZimRights urges the opposition party MDC-T to amicably resolve its intra-party issues peacefully and amicably without resorting to violent and hateful conduct, but following Tsvangirai's doctrine of non-violence and peace.

In the same vein, ZimRights condemns in the strongest terms the violent disruption of a public consultative meeting of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) in Bulawayo by suspected youths of the Mthwakhazi Liberation Front.

ZimRights cautions young people of being used as merchants of violence and hate by unscrupulous political gladiators.

Source: ZimRights

