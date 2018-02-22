Zimbabwe: Violence Betrays National Aspirations

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition condemns the intraparty violence that took place at the burial of the Movement for Democratic Change President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai in Humanikwa Village, Buhera.

As the succession issue in the MDCT sours following the death of its leader on 14 February 2018, a group of youths attacked the Deputy President of the party, Dr Thokozani Khupe and Secretary General, Mr Douglas Mwonzora accusing them of fanning divisions in the party.

We are equally concerned with the labeling during the milieu which we view as violence. Derogatory terms were used that are synonymous to those used to commit acts of genocide by the Mugabe regime in the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces. The treatment (including labeling) of both Tsvangirai's widow, Mrs Elizabeth Macheke Tsvangirayi and his mother are unfortunate.

As CiZC we urge the MDCT to desist from solving the leadership crisis in the party using violence and urge the party to exercise restraint in dealing with conflict. Peaceful transitions are a hallmark for democratic establishments.

As Zimbabweans bad fare well to the late former Prime Minister Tsvangirai we remind the MDCT, its leadership, structures and supporters that Morgan Tsvangirai was a symbol for peace and nonviolence and that violence has no place in our envisaged democratic developmental Zimbabwe.

We reiterate our position that our society must be built on respect for divergence, tolerance and peace. Any violence (either emotional or physical) against fellow humans is criminal, and runs counter to the national aspiration for a progressive democratic order and betrays the spirit of our nationhood built on our constitution.

Source: Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition