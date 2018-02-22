Angola: Over 200 Youths Attend Arts and Crafts Training

Mbanza Kongo — Two hundred and thirty young people will start on March 9 arts and crafts courses in the mobile units of the National Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (INEFOP), in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province.

Speaking to Angop on Tuesday, Kiniangisa Kibantu, head of the Provincial INEFOP, said that 67 of the students are women.

He mentioned basic courses such as electricity, plumbing, mechanics, decoration and pastry, cooking, sewing, carpentry, locksmithing, masonry and carpentry.

The training last from four to nine months.

Admission tests took place on 06 - 08 February, bringing together 519 candidates, including 130 female.