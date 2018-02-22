21 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 200 Youths Attend Arts and Crafts Training

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — Two hundred and thirty young people will start on March 9 arts and crafts courses in the mobile units of the National Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (INEFOP), in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province.

Speaking to Angop on Tuesday, Kiniangisa Kibantu, head of the Provincial INEFOP, said that 67 of the students are women.

He mentioned basic courses such as electricity, plumbing, mechanics, decoration and pastry, cooking, sewing, carpentry, locksmithing, masonry and carpentry.

The training last from four to nine months.

Admission tests took place on 06 - 08 February, bringing together 519 candidates, including 130 female.

Angola

Over 2,000 People Left Homeless in Moxico Storm Aftermath

At least 2,330 people have been left homeless in eastern Moxico province after heavy torrential rains in the region… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.