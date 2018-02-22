Luanda — Angola and Venezuela signed Wednesday in Luanda a visa suppression agreement of diplomatic and service passports, under the cooperation between the two countries.

Signed the accord Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Manuel Augusto and Venezuelan minister of People's Power and Foreign Affairs, Jorge Alberto, as part of visit by the latter to Angola since Tuesday.

The Angolan minister Manuel Augusto expressed the Government's intention to increasingly strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the countries and peoples, with stress to economic and social fields.

In turn, the visiting Venezuelan minister stressed his country's role in regional and international organisations.

According to him, Angola can take objective advantage of South-South cooperation.

Under its regional and international responsibilities, Angola has played a leading role in addressing issues related to the prevention and peaceful resolution of conflicts, mainly in the Great Lakes Region (DRC, CAR, South Sudan and Burundi).

Manuel Augusto described as crucial the diversification of cooperation relations between the countries.

In his speech, the Venezuelan diplomat expressed his country's interest in boosting the existing partnership, especially in the oil sector.

During his 24-hour stay in Angola, the Venezuela official was received in audience by the head of State, João Lourenço.

Jorge Alberto is heading to Republic of Congo, under his African countries tour.

Venezuela's diplomatic relations with the African continent date back to 2015, with

Angola seen as one of the most important partners.

Angola and Venezuela ties got boosted with the visit by then President Hugo Chavez to Angola in August 2006.

Both countries signed two memorandums of understanding in July 2017 in Caracas to develop the diamonds exploration in the American nation.