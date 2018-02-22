21 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda Flood Victims Increase

Photo: Viana Road/ Angola Press Agency
Three more people died from electric shock drowning.

Luanda — Three more people died from electric shock drowning, bringing the death toll from the three-day rains in Luanda to eight.

On Monday, two children, aged between three and five years old, drowned in the Belo Monte neighborhood (Cacuaco Municipality), said the spokesman for provincial command of

Fire-Fighter Brigade, Faustino Minguês.

Speaking to Angop on Tuesday, the source also quoted a 40 year old man as having gone missing in Belas municipality, after being swept away by floodwater on Monday.

