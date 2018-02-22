21 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 80 People Affected By Rain in Huambo

Huambo — The central Huambo province has reported forty-seven dead and 38 injured, totaling 85 people, in the current rainy season, local fire-department spokesman said Tuesday.

Abel Kangombe was releasing provisional data on the consequences of the rains that hit the region from September 15, 2017 until February 19 this year.

He said that the victims were caused by atmospheric discharges and homes collapsing.

According to the source, the storm destroyed 239 homes, 202 of which partially, and the others were totally damaged.

Abel Kangombe also mentioned 12 religious sites, four schools and a bridge, as having been destroyed in the present rainy season, which negatively affected 1434 citizens in the region.

The spokesperson said that multi-sector commissions have been created to provide the people affected by rains with material, food and emotional support.

