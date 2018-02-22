21 February 2018

Angola: 1º De Agosto Reach Last Qualifying Round of Clubs League

Luanda — The team of 1º de Agosto have qualified Wednesday to the final qualifying round of the African Champions League, thanks to the 2-1 win against Zimbabwe Platinum for the second leg match of the preliminaries stage.

The opponents of the red-blacks in the next round is Bidvest Wits of South Africa, with the first game scheduled for 10 March.

In the game today, the "military" team scored through Ibukun at 55 and Jacques at 90 + 5'.

The only home team goal was scored by Chinyengetere at 65 '.

In the first "leg", the Angolan champions won by 3-0 with goals by Mongo (7 minutes) and Jacques scored twice (54 'and 62).

