21 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo - Harvest Rises Over 3000 Tons in Piri

Caxito — Twenty thousand tons of various agricultural products were harvested in 2016/2017 agricultural season in commune of Piri, northern Bengo province, an increase of 3,500 tons compared to the previous harvest.

The information was released Wednesday by communal administrator of Piri, Eleutério Alfredo.

Alfredo regretted difficulty the farmers encounter to get the credit of campaign.

He also spoke of the lack of tractors and means of transport to move products like banana, cassava, sweet potato, yam, peanuts, avocado, lemon, orange and mango.

To improve the performance, he said, the farmers in this commune, located 102 km north of the capital city Caxito, also need fertilizers, insecticides, agricultural seeds, chainsaws, machetes, files, hoes and axes.

