Angola: MPLA and DRC Lumumbist Party Assess Cooperation

Luanda — The strengthening of cooperation centered Wednesday in Luanda the official talks between delegations of MPLA, led by its leader, José Eduardo dos Santos, and the Lumumbist Unified Party (PALU) of the DRC, led by its permanent secretary, Gizenga Lugi.

The permanent secretary of the Democratic Congolese party highlighted the historic relations between the two political forces that last more than 50 years.

For Gizenga Lugi, his party is interested in absorbing the MPLA's experience in establishing participatory democracy and seeking support for the success of the elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where there is a climate of political instability following the postponement of the election electoral.

He informed that the PALU party hopes that the date of the elections, scheduled for December, will be respected.

The deputy permanent secretary, Muzito Adolphe, also expects financial support from partners such as MPLA, since in his country parties are required to pay a certain amount to the state to participate in the elections, unlike what happens in Angola.