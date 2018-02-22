Angola: All Set for Higher Education Classes Kick Off

Saurimo — In spite of the financial shortage, human, material and administrative conditions were created for the start of classes in higher education in March this year, assured, Wednesday in Saurimo, Lunda Sul province, Higher Education, Science, Innovation and Technology minister, Maria Sambo.

Speaking to the press, at the end of her working visit to the province of Lunda Sul, Maria Sambo, said the shortage of resources could be exceeded opportunely but said that everything is set for the beginning of classes.

According to the government official, the problems related to teacher shortage are cyclical, so the Ministry of Higher Education will continue to work to counteract this situation through the training of cadres.

He welcomed the two-day visit he made to the province of Lunda Sul, as it served to get to know the reality and assess the degree of operation of the sector in the region.