Kenya: 'Dogo' Ditches Mombasa Olympic for Thika Queens

Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam has ditched Mombasa Olympic for former Football Kenya Federation's Women Premier League champions Thika Queens FC, Nation Sport can confirm.

Adam, who skippered Mombasa Olympic last season, said her move to Thika was to "develop her football career."

The diminutive forward said she has set her sights on having a successful season as she aims to secure a professional contract outside the country soon.

Adam thanked Mombasa Olympic for the time she spent at the club, but failed to disclose the terms of her new deal at Thika.

"Every player who wants to develop her talent needs to play for the country's top clubs," she said.

Mwanahalima led her former school St. John's Girls Kaloleni to win the Kilifi county, Coast Region and the National Secondary Schools football titles and twice inspired her school to qualify for the East African Secondary Schools Games.

Mombasa Olympic are also thought to have lost defender Gererder Akinyi, who is believed to have joined Thika Queens.

Thika, who lost the league title to Vihiga Queens after losing 2-1 in the play-offs final, are rebuilding ahead of the new season as they aim to recapture to crown.

Elsewhere, Spedag Ladies FC team manager Sarah Ogonyo has revealed they are in talks with Mombasa Olympic over the possibility of signing midfielders Winnie Achieng and Venereta Mkoa.