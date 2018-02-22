22 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Listeriosis - Public Officials Must Push Message to Curb Spread of Disease - Motsoaledi

By Sune Payne

Provincial health ministers and parliamentarians need to communicate to the public on the ground the facts surrounding the recent outbreak of listeriosis in South Africa, said Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

Since January 2017, the listeriosis outbreak has seen 727 confirmed cases and 61 deaths, mostly in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The need for proper communication was reiterated by the chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on health, Lindelwa Dunjwa. The chairperson told the committee on Wednesday that she had convened the meeting "so that we could go into our constituencies and tell our communities to understand simple hygiene habits".

Motsoaledi said although listeriosis has been identified in the country since 1977, this was the first time the disease had become "notifiable to the public". According to Motsoaledi, this particular strain of listeriosis identified by laboratory testing has seen a rapid spread and has seen unusual behaviour - which prompted the department to notify the public.

Motsoaledi pointed out that like many other infections, listeriosis is widely distributed in nature. It is found in soil, water and vegetation. Contamination of food can occur through not rinsing or cooking food thoroughly.

Motsoaledi told the committee he was...

