Nigeria: Prominent Southern Monarchs, Leaders Canvass Peace, Unity

Prominent traditional rulers and leaders from the Southern part of Nigeria yesterday did not only agree that they shared common ancestors but also unanimously sued for the peace, unity and growth of the county.

The traditional rulers, which include the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Attah of Igala, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Michael Amen Oboni; the Jaja of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas; the Oba of Benin His Royal Majesty, Omo N, 'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II-, who was represented among others agreed that considering the historical bondage of the people of the South, it is high time the region unite and address the issue regarding its challenges and progress.

Speaking at a conference on African origins, which explored empirical analysis on the origins of Nigerian people at the Muson Centre in Lagos, the monarchs described the development as the beginning of an extensive public awareness to enlighten and empower the black African with their true genetic and cultural histories.

Oba Ogunwusi urged the entire black people who have similarities in culture, heritage and tradition to put supremacy aside and unite for progress and development of Nigeria and Africa in general.

According to him: "It is high time for us to unite and be one and speak with one voice, especially we that have a lot of similarities in our culture, heritage and traditions. Let us put supremacy aside and unite. United we stand, divided we fall. Let us all come together for the sake of unity of the generation yet unborn. It is about time for all of us to see ourselves as brothers and sisters."

On his part, the Jaja of Opobo said: "It is time for Africans to start promoting their culture and tradition. We must convince government to introduce teaching of history in our schools. Traditional rulers should press it on government to ensure that history is brought back to the school curriculums right from the elementary for people to know what their leaders passed through to build the society they now enjoy."

The Attah of Igala urged the black race to stop fighting one another, adding that they should not allow anybody to divide them with political and economic issues. "We must stop fighting one another. We must be ready to speak with one voice. The black race has a lot of things in common. So, we should promote our culture," he said.

Also speaking at the event, the leaders of Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo enjoined the Federal Government to put necessary measures in place to restructure Nigeria as soon as possible.

According to Chief Ayo Adebanjo whoever is opposed to restructuring is the number one enemy of Nigeria. He said only the restructuring of the country can resolve all the ongoing problems in different parts of the country and therefore advised the incumbent government to listen to the people and restructure the country.