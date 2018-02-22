South Africa: Ntsebeza Inquiry - Panel Mum On Whether It Has Managed to Source Original KPMG SARS Report

analysis

The Ntsebeza Inquiry, convened in November by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants to investigate allegations of improper conduct by employees of auditing giant KMPG with regard to work done for the Gupta family, as well as for SARS, is ready to call witnesses. But there's a snag. It is believed the panel has not obtained the final KPMG SARS "rogue unit" report, its original terms of reference or the contract between KPMG and SARS. As things stand, it is unlikely then that some of those named in the report, including Pravin Gordhan, Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and other implicated SARS officials, will agree to testify or be cross-examined.



A source close to the Ntsebeza Inquiry is concerned that the independent panel, chaired by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, has not managed to obtain a copy of the final KPMG SARS "rogue unit" report, annexures, other documents as well as the terms of reference between the revenue service and the auditing firm.

KPMG, in September 2016, retracted the findings and recommendations of the controversial 2015 R23-million report into an alleged "rogue unit", a decision which enraged SARS commissioner, Tom Moyane.

The inquiry has approached some of the...