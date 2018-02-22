21 February 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: 2018 Sports Season - Federations Heed Minister's Orders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

Following instructions by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, sports federations have begun launching their activities for the 2018 competitions.

In a ministerial order dated January 19, 2018, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, called on presidents of sports federations in the country to launch their activities for the 2018 sports season before March 31.

Later, the Minister also published another communiqué requesting presidents of federations to submit their programmes of activity. Since the publication of the circulars, different sports federations have heeded the directive of the Minister. The Cameroon Judo Federation, Cameroon Nanboudo and Sambo Federation, and the Cameroon Taekwondo Federation, have thrilled the Yaounde public with rich talents in the different sports disciplines.

The Cameroon Judo Federation opened the 2018 season with junior competitions. For some sports federations, the Minister's order was not surprising as they already published their calendars of activity before the circulars were issued.

This was the case with the Cameroon Athletics Federation. The first day of the 2018 athletics season held in Yaounde on Saturday January 27, 2018. The Cameroon Karate Federation launched its season on February 3, 2018.

The new season for the Cameroon Table Tennis Federation will kick off on February 24, 2018 with a table tennis open. Also, the Cameroon Basketball Federation has published its programme of activities for the 2018 sports season both at the national and international levels.

Cameroon

Govt Seeks Greater Female Political Participation

Political parties in Cameroon have set an ambitious goal ahead of this year’s polls — to put women in at… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.