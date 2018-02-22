Cameroon: 2018 Sports Season - Federations Heed Minister's Orders

Following instructions by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, sports federations have begun launching their activities for the 2018 competitions.

In a ministerial order dated January 19, 2018, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, called on presidents of sports federations in the country to launch their activities for the 2018 sports season before March 31.

Later, the Minister also published another communiqué requesting presidents of federations to submit their programmes of activity. Since the publication of the circulars, different sports federations have heeded the directive of the Minister. The Cameroon Judo Federation, Cameroon Nanboudo and Sambo Federation, and the Cameroon Taekwondo Federation, have thrilled the Yaounde public with rich talents in the different sports disciplines.

The Cameroon Judo Federation opened the 2018 season with junior competitions. For some sports federations, the Minister's order was not surprising as they already published their calendars of activity before the circulars were issued.

This was the case with the Cameroon Athletics Federation. The first day of the 2018 athletics season held in Yaounde on Saturday January 27, 2018. The Cameroon Karate Federation launched its season on February 3, 2018.

The new season for the Cameroon Table Tennis Federation will kick off on February 24, 2018 with a table tennis open. Also, the Cameroon Basketball Federation has published its programme of activities for the 2018 sports season both at the national and international levels.