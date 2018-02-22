21 February 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon-German Cooperation - Traditional Structures Acknowledged in Dev't Process

By Eulalia Amabo

The idea follows the important role played by custodians of tradition and religious authorities in development and the promotion of peace.

With respect to the significant role played by traditional and religious structures in the developmental process, the German embassy in Cameroon has acknowledged their contribution and sought their greater involvement in the process.

The objective of the collaboration is linking these structures to modernity and other aspects that foster peace, harmony and the spirit of living together.

The project was presented in a reception offered to the German Chancellor's Personal Representative for African Affairs, Günter Nooke, by the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Cameron, Dr. Hans-Dieter Stell and wife Christiane Stell on February 15, 2018.

Günter Nooke said his delegation of seven persons has been impressed by the involvement of traditional and religious authorities in the preservation of peace in the country. Cameroon is the second country he is visiting in Africa after Ghana.

Ambassador Hans-Dieter Stell on his part said structures such as those promoting religion and culture need to be consulted and encouraged in their peace-keeping mission. He said they have over the years been speaking and working with representatives of these institutions and the output has been positive.

"Given that they are constantly in contact with their subjects and the population, they get to dialogue with them and by so doing enormously facilitate national integration and nation building," he stated.

From April 27 to May 14, 2017, a team of traditional rulers visited Germany to exchange ideas on how tradition and modernity can be merged for development. Günter Nooke was offered a paddle which is a symbol of harmony and security.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

