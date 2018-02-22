South Africa: The Ramaphosa Spring - From Contradictions to Lines in the Sand

opinion

Not all political contradictions require resolution. Some can co-exist in a state of prolonged, healthy tension. Others, like many that hover on the Cyril Ramaphosa to-do list, beg for resolution.

It is the Cyril Spring, the New Dawn, a New Deal that was flaunted somewhere in the presidential campaign, the sunrise industries in the State of the Nation Address by the new president... A new national mood rules, South Africa's political ground is shifting and there is hope that the door has shut on the Zuma years. The bottom line: a thousand blossoms seem to be blooming.

Yet, the Cyril Spring is tentative and tenuous. The designation "season of unresolved contradictions" is as apt as "season of hope". The unfolding changes need to be consolidated. President Cyril Ramaphosa has to deal with ambiguous materials and personalities, in party and state. Policy execution must follow to engender economic rescue, in chains of contingent economic rescue developments. The president himself is a set of unbundled contradictions.

