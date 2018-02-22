22 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Ramaphosa Spring - From Contradictions to Lines in the Sand

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Susan Booysen

Not all political contradictions require resolution. Some can co-exist in a state of prolonged, healthy tension. Others, like many that hover on the Cyril Ramaphosa to-do list, beg for resolution.

It is the Cyril Spring, the New Dawn, a New Deal that was flaunted somewhere in the presidential campaign, the sunrise industries in the State of the Nation Address by the new president... A new national mood rules, South Africa's political ground is shifting and there is hope that the door has shut on the Zuma years. The bottom line: a thousand blossoms seem to be blooming.

Yet, the Cyril Spring is tentative and tenuous. The designation "season of unresolved contradictions" is as apt as "season of hope". The unfolding changes need to be consolidated. President Cyril Ramaphosa has to deal with ambiguous materials and personalities, in party and state. Policy execution must follow to engender economic rescue, in chains of contingent economic rescue developments. The president himself is a set of unbundled contradictions.

Not all political contradictions require resolution. Some can co-exist in a state of prolonged, healthy tension. Others, like many that hover on the Cyril Ramaphosa to-do list, beg for resolution. They threaten to undermine the now...

South Africa

Striking Gupta Mineworkers Demand Answers About Their Future

Striking mineworkers at Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine have demanded to know the "truth of the sale" of the mine. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.