Egypt: Navy Secures Zohr Gas Field, Strategic Facilities in Egypt's Water

The Armed Forces announced on Tuesday 20/2/2018 that naval units are carrying out many tasks to secure vital and strategic facilities in the depth of Egypt's economic waters at length of 1,200 nautical miles to secure investments with the aim of boosting the country's economy.

The operation coincides with the Sinai 2018 security operation to stamp out terrorism in Sinai and other parts of the country.

A statement issued by the Armed Forces said naval units are carrying out tasks round the clock using frigates, submarines and missiles-laden vessels along with marine forces, to secure Zohr gas field and prevent any aggression and threats.