21 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Navy Secures Zohr Gas Field, Strategic Facilities in Egypt's Water

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Armed Forces announced on Tuesday 20/2/2018 that naval units are carrying out many tasks to secure vital and strategic facilities in the depth of Egypt's economic waters at length of 1,200 nautical miles to secure investments with the aim of boosting the country's economy.

The operation coincides with the Sinai 2018 security operation to stamp out terrorism in Sinai and other parts of the country.

A statement issued by the Armed Forces said naval units are carrying out tasks round the clock using frigates, submarines and missiles-laden vessels along with marine forces, to secure Zohr gas field and prevent any aggression and threats.

Egypt

Egyptian Journalist 'Disappears' in Custody

MEDIA rights groups are worried about the whereabouts of a journalist arrested after published allegations of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.