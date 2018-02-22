Egypt: Parl. Speaker Meets France, S. Korea, Kazakhstan, Georgia Ambassadors in Cairo

House of Representatives' Speaker Ali Abdel Aal stressed on Tuesday Egypt's deeply rooted relations with France, South Korea, Kazakhstan and Georgia in the parliamentary field.

This came during Abdel Aal's meeting with ambassadors of the four European and Asian countries to Egypt.

During the meeting, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Egypt Armen Melkonian expressed his country's keenness on fostering diplomatic relations with Egypt, which date back to 1992.

Abdel Aal also discussed with French Ambassador to Egypt Stéphane Romatet a proposal to establish a permanent secretariat for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean in Marseille.

The parliament speaker hailed as "important" the relations between Egypt and South Korea, citing the latter's pioneering role in the technical and economic fields.

The South Korean ambassador, meanwhile, praised the role played by Egypt in the Middle East region and appreciated a visit paid by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to his country in 2017.

During his meeting with Georgian Ambassador to Egypt Alexander Nalbandov, Abdel Aal praised parliamentary cooperation between Egypt and Georgia.

Nalbandov, for his part, called for further reinforcing parliamentary relations between the two countries in the coming period.