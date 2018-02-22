20 February 2018

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Potraz Fines NetOne

The Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has ordered state-owned mobile network operator, NetOne, to compensate subscribers who lost their data bundles in mysterious circumstances in the past few weeks.

Gift Machengete, the Potraz director general on Sunday wrote to NetOne acting chief executive Brian Mutandiro advising him of the directive.

"The authority has noted the billing challenges you are facing with the OneFusion product. We have also noted that you have sent communication to your subscribers advising the same challenges," he said.

"Given the extent and magnitude of complaints raised to the regulator by the subscribers we hereby direct you to compensate the affected consumers in accordance with the prejudice they endured. This is done in the spirit of promoting the consumers' right to complain and redress," Machengete said.

The unprecedented development comes after the telecommunications regulator was inundated with subscribers complaining about airtime disappearing from their mobile phones.

