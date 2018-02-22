South Africa: Budget 2018 - Tax Increases Set to Hit Ordinary South Africans Hard

analysis

Everyone in South Africa will be affected by certain measures announced by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in Wednesday's Budget. An increased fuel levy and the 1% VAT hike will cause pain in particular for South Africa's low or no-income households - while NGOs say the commensurate increase in social grants payments will do little to cushion the blow.



A "bitter pill to swallow".

That's how the Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse's Wayne Duvenage described the tax increases in the 2018 budget to Daily Maverick - coming as they do "against the backdrop of rampant maladministration and corruption that is the legacy of the Zuma era".

It was a sentiment apparently widely felt on Wednesday.

Public sector union the Public Servants Association (PSA) expressed concern about "the detrimental, ripple effect on especially middle- and low-income earners of the 52-cents increase on the fuel levy and the increase of VAT to 15%".

In a statement, PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks said: "The PSA understands the need to grow the GDP, but the poor should not pay a higher price to get us there."

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in his Budget speech that government "has taken deliberate steps to...