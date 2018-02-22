South Africa: Second Crash for SA's Wilson At Winter Olympics

22 February 2018

South Africa's participation at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang came to an end on Thursday as Connor Wilson failed to complete the Slalom event.

It was Wilson's second DNF (Did Not Finish) after he lost a ski in his first event, the Giant Slalom on Sunday.

Competing at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, 21-year-old Wilson went off in the slalom wearing bib No96 but was unable to complete Run One which featured a vertical drop of 211 metres.

Conditions were sunny, with the mercury hovering at the -11 degree Celsius mark.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen won Run One in a time of 47.72 seconds with fellow Scandinavian Andre Myhrer of Sweden 0.21sec slower and France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet third, 0.62sec off the pace.

Once again, just like in the Giant Slalom, the attrition rate was extremely high with more competitors returning a DNF finish than finishing times.

A total of 52 alpine skiers completed the run, 54 failed to finish and two never reached the starting line.

