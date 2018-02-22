Africa: 'Tchabalala' Strike Seals Qualification for Rayon Sports

New signing forward Shaban 'Tchabalala' Hussein netted the only goal as Rayon Sports claimed a deserved 1-0 win over a Lydia Ludic Burundi Académic in the preliminary round return leg of the 2018 CAF Champions league at Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium in Bujumbura to qualify 2-1 on aggregate

Irambona's thunderbolt from a tight angle in the 28th minute with good combination of Shassir Nahimana and Djabel Manishimwe, which helped Olivier Karekezi's side to qualify to the first round of the CAF Champions league.

Rayon Sports defense, marshaled by Thierry Manzi, Faustin Usengimana, Ange Mutsinzi and Eric Rutanga, displayed a solid performance and didn't allow Lydia Ludic Burundi Académic attackers a sniff at Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye's goal until the last minute.

Burundian champions put pressure on Rayon Sports especially in second half by created more scoring opportunities through Moussa Harerimana, Seif Ndizeye, Jules Ulimwengu and Djamal Bazunza but denied by goalie Ndayishimiye.

Rayon Sports chances came through Nahimana, Djabel Manishimwe, kevin Muhire and Shaban 'Tchabalala' Hussein but failed to score.

Rayon Sports went into the return leg knowing that they need a win to seal qualification to the next round while Burundian champions needed a goalless draw to reach to the next round.

In first leg, forward Jamali Bazunza gave the visitors the lead before Burundi international Hussein 'Tchabalala' Shaban equalized for Olivier Karekezi's team.

Rayon Sports will face the 2016 champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the round of 16.