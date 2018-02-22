21 February 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Petro De Luanda Coach Beto Bianchi - 'Mission Accomplished'

Angola's Petro de Luanda Coach Beto Bianchi has described his team's qualification to the Total Confederations Cup's first-round as mission accomplished.

Bianchi spoke about the qualification after playing out to a goal-less draw against Malawi's hosts Masters Security FC on Tuesday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The giants from Luanda made it to the first-round after seeing off Masters 5-0 on aggregate over the two legs.

Although his charges failed to replicate the emphatic 5-0 win of the first-leg, Bianchi says he is encouraged by his players' discipline.

"It was not easy to come here to play because Masters wanted to win this game and they really pressed us hard all over the pitch. We are so happy to make it to the next round. Our mission has been accomplished," Bianchi said.

Masters coach Abasi Makawa also sought solace in the fact that his charges held their own and bowed out with some dignity.

"I am happy for my players. I cannot fault them. They gave everything in the game. It is a pity that we are out. I think we made our life difficult by losing in the first-leg. It was to do with preparations and also the hot weather. Anyway, it was a good learning curve," Makawa said.

