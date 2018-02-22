Africa: Al Hilal Edges LISCR in a Thriller 3 Goals

The Sudanese giants Al Hilal egdes their vistors LISCR FC of Liberia with 3 thriller goals at at the new reconstructed Blue Jewel Stadium in Omdurman on Tuesday night.

The atmosphere which inside the stadium which saw over 30 thousands of supporters, who gather together to enjoy the first competitive game after Blue Jewel reconstructed , motivate the Blue Waves a lot to accompolished the mission successfully.

The Sudanese won LISCR thanks to international Bisha's brace in the 1st half, and midfielder Shrafeldin Shaibob follow up inside the six yards in the 2nd half , thus the home side won 3-1 on aggregate.

Hilal shock LISCR earlier with Bisha's nodded from Nigerian left-foot Aziz Shobola's great effort cross from the left side in minute 3.

The Liberians push forward to recover quickly, as they show up good movement from Sheiku Sheriff , Allan Njei , Mustapha Njei and Bully Drammeh who's shot from from the edge of the box grabbed by Cameroonian international goalkeeper safely in minute 13.

The LISCR right back Asaimuh Dann attempt in minute 38 went over the bar.

Bisha doubled the score for Hilal in minute 43, following up very cool wit his right foot , the Brazilian Giovanni Maranhão's cross from right side, taking advantage of the misunderstanding by the goalkeeper Tommy Songo and the defender Asiamuh who both fail to send the ball away from the 6 yards.

After the restart LISCR again rushed into the attack to complicate Helal's mission, as Mustapha Njei miss contacted Sheku Sherriff's cross from the left inside the six yards in minute 52.

Two minutes later Hilal captain Mudathir Careca shot from the edge of the box beaten by Tommy Songo.

Sharafeldin Shaibob made it three for the home side from corner kick, when Bisha headed direct from the corner to the net, then Shaibob follow up the ball from close distance into the net in minute 65.

Then Hilal dominated the game showing up strong character with offensive performance, which saw Song beat Careca effort from close range in minutes 73.

LISCR tried his best his best with Sherriff and Drammeh who almost to beat Maxim in minute 89, but the later saved the home side grapping the ball before Drammeh' touch.

Reactions

Sérgio Farias (Head Cach, Hilal)

I built an offensive strategy and asked the players to score an early goal, so that is what achieved. I also asked my players to intensify the attack after scoring the two goals, because LISCR has nothing to lose, will push forward leaving behind space.

Hilal could have added several goals but the LISCR goalkeeper was good as he stop many aatempts.

Tapha Manneh (Head Coach, LISCR)

"My team played a good game, but Al Hilal scored an early goal then decided the game in the first 45 minutes."

Al Hilal managed to control the midfield, which showed spaces allowed their players moved freely. My team could have scored twice on two occasions, but they do not have enough experience because they are still young players. I did not play the game to defend through the way we played and I did not ask my players to stay in defensive areas.

