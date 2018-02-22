21 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Executive Program for Cooperation in Education With Tunisia and Burkina Faso Reviewed

Khartoum — The Cabinet' Social and Cultural Sector, in a meeting which was chaired by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Somiya Abu kashawa, Wednesday, reviewed the Executive Program for Cooperation in Education with Tunisia for the years(2017-2019) and the Executive Program for Cooperation in Education between Sudan and Burkina Faso for years (2017-2020).

The Executive Program for Cooperation with Tunisia affirmed importance of enhancement of bilateral relations according to Cooperation Agreement in educational, cultural, political , media fields as well as in exchange of documents in areas of education, curriculums, scientific research , publications and instruments of instruction.

As the Executive Program for Cooperation with Burkina Faso focused on exchange of experiences in fields of education, educational administration , general education, , elder education, eradication of illiteracy, paying attention to the gifted persons with disabilities , kindergartens , school hygiene and student activities.

