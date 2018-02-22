Namibia: Bank Windhoek Invites Entrepreneurs

Windhoek — Economic indicators are all pointing to a challenging year ahead in terms of the Namibian economy. Nevertheless, there is light at the end of the tunnel and that light is entrepreneurship.

"The challenges currently faced by the Namibian economy may cause many to react with uncertainty. Entrepreneurs, however, are those people who are skilled at adapting and being resilient. It is especially during times such as these that entrepreneurs should step forward with new, different and innovative ideas. Regardless of the current challenges, entrepreneurs with that mindset will be successful and will position their businesses optimally for when our economy recovers. This attitude takes a lot of character," said Bank Windhoek's Emerging Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (ESME) Finance Branch Manager, Mbo Luvindao.

Entrepreneurship requires initiative and taking risks, but often the end of the journey yields high reward. Bank Windhoek's ESME Finance Branch believes that there are Namibians who are willing to step up and be counted as contributors to the country's economic growth. The bank is calling on aspiring and established entrepreneurs to approach the ESME department with their business plans and request funding to either start their businesses or expand or diversify their existing business portfolios.

The process of proposal evaluation and SME loan applications is quick and service delivery is of the highest standard at Bank Windhoek's ESME Finance Branch.

"All proposals received are assessed for their financial viability based on responsible lending principles. We do not only provide loans, but also business mentorship to selected Bank Windhoek SME loan applicants to ensure that they acquire the necessary skills and support to run their business successfully," said Luvindao.

"Bank Windhoek is committed to being a catalyst of sustainable opportunities for the growth of Namibia's economy, especially amongst women and the youth with viable business ideas. The vision of Bank Windhoek's ESME Finance Branch is to see an increasing number of emerging, small and medium enterprises growing into sustainable businesses, creating new wealth and new opportunities that benefit the Namibian economy," said Luvindao.