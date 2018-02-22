22 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Sheefeni Primary Receives Electricity, Computer Lab

By Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya — The manager of Knight Piesold Consulting, Lukas Naanda, is of the view that the private sector needs to come on board in helping schools have access to electricity.

Naanda made the remarks at the handing over of computer equipment and electricity to Sheefeni Primary School in Eengodhi constituency. The Oshikoto Regional Council through a public-private partnership (PPP) with LI Architects, Power Consult and Asher Consulting Services, contributed over N$123,000 to electrify the school. The surplus was used to purchase the computers, photocopy machines and printer, with an additional N$4,300 contributed by parents.

"This is one step closer to getting rural schools on par with the rest of established schools in the country. Education is key for us to successfully address the problems we are faced with in the world of today. It is key in raising families out of poverty, as well as to solve the environmental threats and conflicts in our societies," said Naanda.

He said as the private sector they cannot leave the government to do everything on its own.

Sharing the same sentiments was the governor of Oshikoto, Henock Kankoshi, in a speech read on his behalf by the special adviser Erwin Nashikaku, saying that education is the driving pillar of nation-building and development.

"This is a sector which is at the heart of empowerment, prosperity and success of individuals and nations alike, hence I would like to thank the government for laying a strong educational foundation by making education free and accessible to all Namibian children," stressed Kankoshi.

Kankoshi further highlighted that there is a direct linkage between electricity and the use of electronic equipment as they work hand in hand.

"Without electricity there is no way the school and learners can make use of computers and photocopy machines, hence the provision of electricity at the school now creates an enabling environment for effective learning," said Kankoshi, while in the same vein cautioning learners and teachers to guard the equipment against vandalism.

