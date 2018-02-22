Windhoek — A Windhoek magistrate is set to deliver a ruling today in the case of two businessmen who have been on trial on corruption allegations.

Former Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) managing director Tobias Aupindi and his co-accused Italian business partner, Antonio di Savino, have been on trial on various charges that range from corruptly providing false information to an authorized officer to attempting to defeat, or defeating,l the course of justice. All charges fall under the Anti-Corruption Act (ACC).

Making a brief court appearance yesterday, Aupindi and his co-accused were informed that the court would pronounce itself in their case today.

Magistrate Helvi Shilemba is presiding.

The Supreme Court in July 2017 dismissed the pair's application to have Shilemba as the presiding magistrate removed from the case. Aupindi and his co-accused argued that Shilemba was biased.

The allegations that resulted in the two businessmen winding up in court emanate from a swimming pool that was built at Aupindi's residence at 25 Kestrel Street, Hochland Park. It is alleged that Di Savino paid N$50,000 for Aupindi's swimming pool in exchange for tenders for the refurbishment of NWR resorts in several parts of the country.

Court documents indicate that Aupindi provided false information to the ACC's investigative officer stating that he himself had paid for the swimming pool in cash to a local company that installs swimming pools, when in fact he did not. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges when their trial started in February 2012.