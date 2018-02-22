Africa: KCCA Squeeze Past CNaPS

Uganda champions, KCCA put aside their injury troubles to dump Malagasy side CNaPS out, and book their place at the next round.

Coach Mike Hillary Mutebi's team qualified for the 1/16th round after stopping the visitors 1-0 on Wednesday in Kampala.

Paul Mucureezi scored the important goal after 61 minutes when he capitalized on a well taken Nustafa Kizza corner kick to head the ball past CNaPS's goalkeeper Andoniaina Fanomezantsoa Andriamalala.

The win was enough to see KCCA who missed four injured players on an away goal's rule after they lost 2-1 in Madagascar two weeks ago.

The first half ended goalless but highlighted by some scoring opportunities from both sides. It was CNaPS' Francis Rafaralahy whose shot after 16 minutes was punched out for a corner. Later, 18-year old Allan Okello of KCCA also had his shot saved after 34 minutes.

In the second half, KCCA cheered by the home crowd pushed forward to dominate the game before they netted the goal. The Malagasy champions made two changes but to no avail as the KCCA defenders stood firm.

At the stroke of full time KCCA FC were lucky when Laliana Jacquot Manamoisoa had his close header saved by goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

"I am happy that despite injuries to some of my key players, we have managed to win and qualify for the next stage," KCCA FC coach Mutebi told CAFOnline.com after the game.

KCCA will now face Ethiopia champions, Saint George at the 1/16th round.

Fixtures

Tuesday, 20 February 2018

Williamsville AC (Cote d'Ivoire) 1-0 Stade Malien (Mali) (1-1)

Olympic de Bangui (Central African Republic) 0-0 ES Setif (Algeria) (0-6)

El Hilal (Sudan) 3-0 LISCR (Liberia) (0-1)

Wednesday, 21 February 2018

KCCA (Uganda) 1-0 CNaPs Sport (Madagascar) (1-2)

Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland) vs Bantu (Lesotho) (4-2)

Aduana (Ghana) 2-0 El Tahadi (Libya) (0-1)

Mounana (Gabon) 2-0 RC Kadiogo (Burkina Faso) (0-1)

MFM (Nigeria) vs AS Real (Mali) (1-1)

MC Alger (Algeria) vs AS Otoho (Congo) (0-2)

Horoya (Guinea) vs AS FAN (Niger) (3-1)

Makkassa (Egypt) vs Generation Foot (Senegal) (0-2)

Saint Louis (Seychelles) 1-1 Young Africans (Tanzania) (0-1)

El Merreikh (Sudan) vs Township Rollers (Botswana) (0-3)

Leones Vegatarianos (Equatorial Guinea) vs Gor Mahia (Kenya) (0-2)

Esperance (Tunisia) vs Concorde (Mauritania) (1-1)

Eding Sport (Cameroon) 0-1 Plateau United (Nigeria) (0-3)

AS Port (Togo) vs AC Leopards (Congo) (1-2)

Zesco (Zambia) 7-0 JKU (Zanzibar) (0-0)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire) vs Buffles (Benin) (1-1)

UD Songo (Mozambique) 2-0 Ngaya (Comoros) (1-1)

Be Forward (Malawi) vs AS Vita (DR Congo) (0-4)

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) 1-2 Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) (0-3)

Pamplemousses (Mauritius) 1-0 Bidvest (South Africa) (0-2)

Difaa El Jadida (Morocco) 10-0 Benfica (Guinea Bissau)

Benfica (Guinea Bissau) 0-0 Difaa El Jadida (Morocco) (0-10)

Lydia Academic (Burundi) 0-1 Rayon Sports (Rwanda) (1-1)

Saturday, 24 February 2918

Armed Forces (Gambia) vs Zanaco (Zambia) (0-3)