21 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Defence Recieves Canadian Medical Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum, 21- 2- 2018 (SUNA) - The Minister of Defence Lt.Gen, Awad Mohamed Ahmed, received, Wednesday, at his office, the Candian medical team, currently visiting the coountry, carry out open heart surgeries to children.

The minister has appreciated the great humantarian service extended by the team to the children and their families , pledging to support these effotrts.

The medical group has lauded the medical services level of Armed Forces and the well-equipped Medical Arm Hospitals, top of which, Sudan Heart Center which hosted the children open heart surgeries.

.

Sudan

Attorney-General Meets His Scottish Counterpart

The Attorney-General , Omer Ahmed Mohamed met , Thursday on sideline of the Criminal Justice Forum being taking place in… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.