Sudan: Minister of Defence Recieves Canadian Medical Team

Khartoum, 21- 2- 2018 (SUNA) - The Minister of Defence Lt.Gen, Awad Mohamed Ahmed, received, Wednesday, at his office, the Candian medical team, currently visiting the coountry, carry out open heart surgeries to children.

The minister has appreciated the great humantarian service extended by the team to the children and their families , pledging to support these effotrts.

The medical group has lauded the medical services level of Armed Forces and the well-equipped Medical Arm Hospitals, top of which, Sudan Heart Center which hosted the children open heart surgeries.

.