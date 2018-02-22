21 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Demba Savage Debuts in Turkey

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Demba Savage has marked his first cameo with Turkish second tier side Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

The winger came off the substitute bench as a 66th minute entrant replacing teammate Karadeniz when his club were already 4-1 up against bottom-placed Gaziantepspor.

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor eventually won the game 5-1 to move to 8th place in the 18-team second tier league standings.

Up next on the schedule for Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor is an away fixture to Bulspor who sits fifth in the division.

The Gambia international joined BB on a two-year deal from Finnish premier league champions HJK making him the second Gambian to ever play Turkish second fiddle football after Ousman Jallow who departed Caykur Rizespor in 2013.

Gambia

City Girls Bossing Women's Second Tier League

City Girls are the team to beat in the Gambia Football Federation second tier women's division. City boss the standings… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.