Zimbabwe: Unki Reports Record Production in 2017

Anglo-American Platinum's local unit Unki mine produced a record 165,900 platinum group mineral ounces in 2017, an increase of 2% from 162,000oz last year.

The world's largest platinum producer said it expects to complete the smelter at Unki in the second half of the year at a total cost of $55,7 million with $26,2 million of the project cost incurred in 2017.

Unki's platinum production was relatively flat at 74 600 ounces while palladium production increased five percent to 64 400 ounces from 61 400 ounces in the previous year.

Net sales increased to R2,49 billion from R2,23 billion in the previous year.

The miner earned $5,4 million in export incentives as free cash flows increased to $51,5 million from $5,2 million due to improved performance and the sale of Treasury Bills of $19,6 million.

